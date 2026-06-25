Forget hydration bladders – Oakley's new running kit claims to cool your skin by up to 8°C during summer runs using Japanese fabric technology

For most runners, the biggest challenge of summer is staying cool once the miles start piling up.

French performance running brand SATISFY thinks it has an answer, and it's teamed up with everyone's favourite throwback eyewear brand, Oakley, once again to put that technology to the test.

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The latest SATISFY x Oakley collaboration is dubbed Equipment for Our World – Chapter VII, the latest instalment in the two brands' long-running Equipment for Our World series

These have seen SATISFY revisit classic Oakley eyewear while developing increasingly technical running apparel.

(Image credit: OAKLEY)

The latest collection's standout innovation is HeatCrush, a new Japanese-developed performance fabric that the brands claim can reduce skin temperature by up to 8°C during exercise.

According to SATISFY, the material responds to sweat and airflow, drawing heat away from the body as effort increases.

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In company testing with a thermal mannequin, HeatCrush outperformed standard nylon and polyester fabrics, though these results are based on SATISFY's own testing.

Heat-proof kit with a Y2K twist

SATISFY and Oakley describe Chapter VII as a complete "equipment system" for running in extreme heat.

The collection includes a HeatCrush T-Shirt, 8-inch Desert Shorts, Arm Sleeves and a Neck Cooler, all made from lightweight Japanese fabric that's hand-dip-dyed in a century-old dye house, giving each garment a unique finish.

Bonded AcroFuse seams help reduce weight and minimise chafing, while the cooling fabric is designed to become more effective as sweat and airflow increase.

(Image credit: OAKLEY)

Stealing the show, though, is the Straight Jacket 99, a limited-edition reinterpretation of one of Oakley's most iconic late-1990s wraparound sunglasses.

Instead of following today's trend for oversized shield lenses, the collaboration embraces the brand's unmistakable Y2K aesthetic, pairing a slim, close-fitting Matte Black frame with exclusive Prizm Black Vented lenses.

The scalloped vents cut into the top and bottom of the lenses are designed to increase airflow behind the lenses, helping reduce heat buildup and fogging during hard efforts.

The sunglasses weigh just 25g and combine Oakley's lightweight O Matter frame with grippy Unobtainium nose pads and earsocks, which become more secure as you sweat.

SATISFY says the Straight Jacket 99 is built for "long efforts and open exposure hours", making it a natural companion to the HeatCrush apparel for runners training through the hottest months of the year.

The new collection is available now through SATISFY, Oakley and selected retail partners.