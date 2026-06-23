These smart glasses might finally push the Oakley Prizm off my face, thanks to their ability to switch from bright-sun to low-light mode in one second
POVEC's new smart sports glasses can switch between bright and low-light modes in around one second with a simple swipe
I've spent years testing sports sunglasses, and while Oakley's Prizm-equipped shades remain among my favourites, they might finally have some competition.
New eyewear brand POVEC has launched the C1, a pair of smart sports glasses that can change tint in around one second with a simple swipe on the arm.
It might not have cameras, speakers, or AI assistants like the Oakley Vanguard, but the ability to instantly control lens tint sounds far more useful when you're halfway through a ride or run.
Designed for cyclists, trail runners and other outdoor enthusiasts who like large sunnies, the POVEC C1 uses solid-state electrochromic lens technology originally developed for the automotive industry.
Unlike traditional photochromic lenses, which can take anywhere from 20 seconds to a minute to adapt to changing conditions, the C1 lets you manually switch between a lighter CAT 2 and a darker CAT 3 tint in a second.
The technology comes from Ambilight, a company that has previously worked on electrochromic systems for automotive brands including Audi and BYD.
According to POVEC, adapting the technology for sports eyewear required a three-year development process.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Built for changing conditions
The ability to instantly adjust tint could prove particularly useful for athletes moving between bright sunlight and shaded environments.
Anyone who has ridden through dense woodland on a sunny day or tackled a trail run that alternates between exposed ridgelines and tree cover will know the challenge.
Beyond the headline feature, the C1 packs a lightweight 36g TR90 frame, IP65 weather resistance, USB-C charging and battery life of up to 28 days based on four hours of daily use.
The glasses also meet ANSI Z87.1 impact standards, adding a layer of protection for outdoor sports.
The POVEC C1 is available now at POVEC for $249 (~£188 / €219 / AU$359) and, if it performs as advertised, could be one of the most interesting developments in sports eyewear this year.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.