These smart glasses might finally push the Oakley Prizm off my face, thanks to their ability to switch from bright-sun to low-light mode in one second

I've spent years testing sports sunglasses, and while Oakley's Prizm-equipped shades remain among my favourites, they might finally have some competition.

New eyewear brand POVEC has launched the C1, a pair of smart sports glasses that can change tint in around one second with a simple swipe on the arm.

It might not have cameras, speakers, or AI assistants like the Oakley Vanguard, but the ability to instantly control lens tint sounds far more useful when you're halfway through a ride or run.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: POVEC)

Designed for cyclists, trail runners and other outdoor enthusiasts who like large sunnies, the POVEC C1 uses solid-state electrochromic lens technology originally developed for the automotive industry.

Unlike traditional photochromic lenses, which can take anywhere from 20 seconds to a minute to adapt to changing conditions, the C1 lets you manually switch between a lighter CAT 2 and a darker CAT 3 tint in a second.

The technology comes from Ambilight, a company that has previously worked on electrochromic systems for automotive brands including Audi and BYD.

According to POVEC, adapting the technology for sports eyewear required a three-year development process.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Built for changing conditions

The ability to instantly adjust tint could prove particularly useful for athletes moving between bright sunlight and shaded environments.

Anyone who has ridden through dense woodland on a sunny day or tackled a trail run that alternates between exposed ridgelines and tree cover will know the challenge.

(Image credit: POVEC)

Beyond the headline feature, the C1 packs a lightweight 36g TR90 frame, IP65 weather resistance, USB-C charging and battery life of up to 28 days based on four hours of daily use.

The glasses also meet ANSI Z87.1 impact standards, adding a layer of protection for outdoor sports.

The POVEC C1 is available now at POVEC for $249 (~£188 / €219 / AU$359) and, if it performs as advertised, could be one of the most interesting developments in sports eyewear this year.