Snap quietly fixed the biggest problem with Apple Vision Pro, and I'm excited by what's coming

Quick Summary Snap Specs were announced during AWE earlier this week and there have been a few negative comments about their look and size. However, they are not smart glasses – they're AR glasses to rival the likes of Apple Vision Pro and Samsung Galaxy XR.

Snap has been developing smart glasses for a decade, so it didn't come as a surprise to see it finally launch a consumer pair this week. What was perhaps more surprising was the reaction – many believe they are simply too chunky, look heavy to wear, and are far too expensive.

But that's not my view, I disagree on most points. And that's because they're not actually smart glasses at all.

It seems many compare the Specs to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, or even the Meta Ray-Ban Display, but they are world's apart. A better comparison would be with the Apple Vision Pro and Samsung Galaxy XR headsets (which has just landed in the UK).

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That's because Snap Specs are AR glasses, designed to overlay graphics onto the real world around you – even the Meta Ray-Ban Display doesn't do that. They aren't a device to chat to your favourite AI assistant through, but to play games, watch movies, and generally do the things you'd do with a bone vide mixed reality headset.

And in that, you could argue that they're very stylish and a step forward.

I've actually had a go on a previous generation – the fourth generation Snap Spectacles, which were released mainly for developers. I came away very impressed, although my biggest criticism at the time was the amount of chonk in their construction.

The experience though was next-level, with graphics and information hovering around me without the need for a heavier, stuffy headset. That's the point of the Snap Specs – to give you interactive augmented overlays on the world around you, without being cumbersome.

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Taking a Vision Pro on a flight is a great experience for sure – being able to watch movies and shows on a virtual 100-foot screen – but the headset and case is hand luggage in itself. Snap Specs come in relatively small charging case.

(Image credit: Snap)

In addition, and this is the real kicker, the reason that the Snap Specs are chunkier than many smart glasses is that the battery – which provides four hours of battery life in normal use. That's around an hour more than Vision Pro. And the battery for the