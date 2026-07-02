Xgimi's MemoMind One smart glasses hit pre-order and smash all expectations already – ditch the camera for a display instead

Quick Summary Xgimi's first smart glasses are now available to pre-order, with early bird pricing starting at just $399 / £301 a pair. They provide a stereo display and numerous AI features, while also coming in three styles.

Usually associated with projectors of all shapes and sizes, Xgimi announced its first foray into smart glasses earlier this year. It launched a sub-brand, MemoMind, and teased the first "AI glasses" models during CES in January.

Now they're almost ready for release and the MemoMind One specs in a trio of styles are available to pre-order. What's more, they have huge discounts ahead of the final on-sale date.

A "launch special" price is available on the official Kickstarter page, offering any of the three styles from just $399 / £301 a pair. That's with plain glass lenses. If you want to add prescription lenses, that goes up to $499 / £376, although that's with 43% off the usual $879 RRP.

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The three styles are called Nomad, Gotham, and Archive, with the latter featuring round frames, while the other two are more square. All three glasses come with dual displays that only the wearer can see.

(Image credit: MemoMind)

There's somewhat a trend with display glasses today. Rather than a camera and two-way voice interaction, the MemoMind One glasses are similar to the likes of Even Realities' G2 and the Rokid Glasses.