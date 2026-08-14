Nearly 40 years later, Casio just gave its most iconic digital watch a fitness-tracker makeover, and it only costs £55

Casio has taken one of the most recognisable digital watch designs on the planet and given it a surprisingly useful upgrade.

The new Casio F-B100W takes clear inspiration from the legendary F-91W, but adds Bluetooth connectivity and activity tracking, creating something that sits somewhere between a traditional digital watch and a basic fitness tracker.

It launched in Japan earlier this month for ¥8,800, where the initial allocation quickly sold out, and Casio has now listed the F-B100W in the UK as a new August 2026 model.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

That makes it considerably more expensive than the standard F-91W, which you can still pick up for around £20, but you get much more functionality for the money.

Old-school outside, smarter inside

The biggest addition is a built-in accelerometer that automatically counts your steps throughout the day.

Your total appears directly on the LCD, alongside a small graph showing progress towards a daily target.

(Image credit: Casio)

You can set targets between 1,000 and 50,000 steps, and a step reminder can nudge you if you've been inactive for too long.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bluetooth also lets the watch connect to the Casio Watches app, where you can log activity data and adjust settings.

Smartphone connectivity enables automatic time correction, access to world time settings and a phone-finder function.

It also offers some useful sports features. The stopwatch supports lap and split times and can store up to 200 records, alongside a timer and five daily alarms.

It's certainly not trying to compete with a Garmin, Apple Watch or Fitbit.

(Image credit: Casio)

There's no heart-rate sensor or GPS, but you do get basic movement tracking without another bright touchscreen strapped to your wrist or a device that needs charging every few days.

Despite the added hardware, the F-B100W remains just 8.8mm thick and weighs 26g.

Casio has even retained the F-91W's familiar strap design on the outside, while adding ventilation slits underneath for comfort.

Battery life is rated at approximately two years from a replaceable CR2016 battery.

That's a considerable drop from the roughly seven years offered by a standard F-91W, but two years without charging still makes most smartwatches look rather high-maintenance.

The Casio F-B100W is listed on Casio's UK website now, with availability expected soon. The black and green versions are expected to cost £55.

[via HiConsumption]