Nearly 40 years later, Casio just gave its most iconic digital watch a fitness-tracker makeover, and it only costs £55
The new Casio F-B100W keeps the retro looks but adds Bluetooth, step tracking and two years of battery life
Casio has taken one of the most recognisable digital watch designs on the planet and given it a surprisingly useful upgrade.
The new Casio F-B100W takes clear inspiration from the legendary F-91W, but adds Bluetooth connectivity and activity tracking, creating something that sits somewhere between a traditional digital watch and a basic fitness tracker.
It launched in Japan earlier this month for ¥8,800, where the initial allocation quickly sold out, and Casio has now listed the F-B100W in the UK as a new August 2026 model.
That makes it considerably more expensive than the standard F-91W, which you can still pick up for around £20, but you get much more functionality for the money.
Old-school outside, smarter inside
The biggest addition is a built-in accelerometer that automatically counts your steps throughout the day.
Your total appears directly on the LCD, alongside a small graph showing progress towards a daily target.
You can set targets between 1,000 and 50,000 steps, and a step reminder can nudge you if you've been inactive for too long.
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Bluetooth also lets the watch connect to the Casio Watches app, where you can log activity data and adjust settings.
Smartphone connectivity enables automatic time correction, access to world time settings and a phone-finder function.
It also offers some useful sports features. The stopwatch supports lap and split times and can store up to 200 records, alongside a timer and five daily alarms.
It's certainly not trying to compete with a Garmin, Apple Watch or Fitbit.
There's no heart-rate sensor or GPS, but you do get basic movement tracking without another bright touchscreen strapped to your wrist or a device that needs charging every few days.
Despite the added hardware, the F-B100W remains just 8.8mm thick and weighs 26g.
Casio has even retained the F-91W's familiar strap design on the outside, while adding ventilation slits underneath for comfort.
Battery life is rated at approximately two years from a replaceable CR2016 battery.
That's a considerable drop from the roughly seven years offered by a standard F-91W, but two years without charging still makes most smartwatches look rather high-maintenance.
The Casio F-B100W is listed on Casio's UK website now, with availability expected soon. The black and green versions are expected to cost £55.
[via HiConsumption]
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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