iPhone 18 Pro battery leak shows a significant upgrade – iPhone Ultra might not be the only exciting launch, after all

Quick Summary A leak has appeared suggesting the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a battery capacity of over 5,000mAh. The only issue is the information comes from a source that can't be verified, so take this one with a pinch of salt for now.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the next iPhones, and while most of the focus has been on the folding iPhone Ultra, finally expected to be revealed this year, there has been plenty of chatter about the iPhone 18 Pro models too.

The latest report claims the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will have significant battery improvements, with their alleged capacities having been revealed in a leak. The information appeared on social media before being published by MacWorld, although it appears to be slightly sketchy, so take it with a pinch of salt.

What battery upgrades are coming to iPhone 18 Pro?

According to the now-deleted post, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a battery capacity of 5,235mAh on the Nano SIM model and 5,425mAh on the eSIM-only model.

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To put that into context, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a battery capacity of 4,823mAh for the Nano SIM and 5,088mAh on the eSIM version, so it would certainly be a decent increase.

It would also make it larger than some of its rivals. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, for example, though there are some Android phones that are significantly higher.

But as we mentioned above, don’t ge