I've tested the latest folding phones and this is what Apple has to do to really stand out

Apple's entry into the folding phone market is already causing a stir. The iPhone Ultra is thought to arrive with a slightly different format, with every expectation that Samsung will launch a competitor device of its own in the coming weeks.

While we'll have to wait until September to see Apple's model, there's no shortage of devices to choose from. I've been testing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Honor Magic V6 and Motorola Razr Fold which will be among the iPhone Ultra's biggest rivals and there's one area where Apple really needs to improve on the experience.

That comes down to the display, but it's not - as many will suspect - anything to do with the crease. All folding phones have creases, they're all noticeable when you run your finger over the centre of the display, but only really visible when viewing from a strange angle or when the display is off.

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That's because brightness makes the display look flatter. From the first-gen folding phones, through to these latest models - some in their seventh iteration - I've felt the same about the crease.

No, my problem with folding phone displays is how poorly they compare to traditional smartphone screens and indeed their own exterior display.