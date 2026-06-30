Quick Summary
Samsung has gone heavy on social media today, 1 July, with a batch of teaser videos related to its forthcoming Unpacked event and next Galaxy flagship folding phone – or phones, plural.
Each teaser makes reference to a wider and less tall product – with references such as 'Sweet new shape' and 'Bold stroke. New shape' – all but confirming the expected new form for Samsung's next foldable.
We're mere minutes into 1 July, but Samsung is wasting no time in teasing its next foldable Galaxy flagship. Albeit not in a traditional fashion.
Rumoured to launch later this month – leaks suggest 22 July for the next Galaxy Unpacked – various teaser videos have appeared across social media channels, depicting various objects being cut down to a new size.
Each is accompanied by a catchy slogan, ranging from 'Sweet new shape' to Feels just right', and 'Cut to what matters' to 'Bold stroke. New shape'. Subtle? Not really! It all but confirms the next foldable Galaxy flagship will be wider and less tall than previous.
The earlier Galaxy Z Fold 7 had received some criticism for sticking with Samsung's ongoing tall-and-narrow aspect ratio. This year, therefore, it appears that the South Korean brand has taken a different path.