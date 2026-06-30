iPhone 18 Pro revealed in "biggest leak in Apple's history" – and it could get even worse, here's why

Quick Summary A massive data breach at one of Apple's main suppliers has resulted in thousands of documents and images hitting the dark web. Many of them reportedly contain information about the forthcoming iPhone 18 Pro.

Anyone who has been following the Apple story and, specifically, via the technology media will remember "bargate" – the moment in 2010 when a prototype iPhone 4 was accidentally left in a bar and found its way into the hands of Gizmodo.

It ended in criminal proceedings and a lot of ill feeling. And it could be argued that the tech site has never truly been the same again.

Well, as scandalous and shocking as it was at the time (and admittedly, a little exciting), it could turn out to be nothing in comparison with the new, major Apple leak.

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As revealed by Reuters, a data breach at one of Apple's main suppliers – Tata Electronics – has resulted in many thousands of files hitting the dark web and slowly winding their way onto the general internet. And many of those contain images and documents about the forthcoming iPhone 18 Pro.

Trusted leakers Evan Blass and Ice Universe have each posted videos of the alleged device, too. And while it hasn't been confirmed whether they were part of the data breach, they do seem official.

Ice Universe calls it the "biggest leak in Apple's history".

This is easily the biggest leak in Apple's history.You're looking at the drop test of the iPhone 18 Pro.Durability seems solid, but it's still surprisingly thick, and the weight remains a concern. The new color looks pretty good, though.The real star this year is the iPhone… pic.twitter.com/0GyJZ5CxaBJune 30, 2026

The online leaker credits Evan Blass (@evleaks) for the video, but it seems to have been taken down Blass' own feed. He's followed up with another angle instead.

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If these are genuinely of the iPhone 18 Pro, it's clear to see that the phone will look almost identical to the current 17 Pro model. That's likely the case with the iPhone 18 Pro Max too.

Ice Universe does even state that the "real star" will be the foldable iPhone Ultra. And that's where Apple will be even more worried.

What else is coming from the huge Apple data leak?

Considering the stolen data dump comprises an estimated 200,000 files, how many of them relate to the iPhone Ultra?