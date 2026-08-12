Apple unwittingly reveals six new iPhone models – not all will release at once, though

Quick Summary Code has been found inside the latest developer beta of iOS 27 that lists six new iPhones. They aren't all expected to launch at once, though, with just the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Ultra likely to arrive next month.

Although we're still awaiting official confirmation, Apple will host a launch event next month where it will undoubtedly reveal at least three iPhone models – the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and the much-rumoured iPhone Ultra foldable.

However, that won't be the end of its iPhone launch plans. It will follow those up with three additional devices over the coming months, with an additional three devices being spotted in iOS 27 code.

References to the six unreleased iPhones were found in the latest developer beta (iOS 27 beta 5) by Macworld. It claims to have found a lineup of internal codenames – V62, V63, V64, V67, V68, and V69 – in system files "related to the iPhone's battery drivers and Battery Intelligence features".

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These codes are thought to directly relate to the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18, iPhone Ultra, and the iPhone 18e respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have long been thought to be scheduled for the September launch event, along with the iPhone Ultra. However, speculation has long suggested that Apple will delay its other devices this year.

The iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will follow early next year, it's claimed. While the iPhone 18e will likely arrive in spring, much like its predecessor. The trio could all launch at once, in fact.

We don't know much more about each phone, with no extra details found in the code so far. But the staggered release could make for an interesting few months for Apple fans, that's for sure.

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When will Apple's September event take place?

We don't yet have an official date for Apple's next event, but the current thinking is that it will take place on Wednesday 9 September 2026 – that's according to Bloomberg's resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman.

As for pre-orders, although Apple tends to open orders on the first Friday after its events, the US will be marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11, as it'll be 11 September at the end of that particular week.

It'll be more likely that pre-orders will start the week after this year. Or we might even have to wait a little longer for the iPhone Ultra, for example, as the RAM and components crisis has made production schedules hard to predict.

Either way, if you already have an iPhone capable of the new Apple Intelligence features – ie. the iPhone 15 Pro and up – you'll be able to download the full release of iOS 27 and get arguably Apple's biggest suite of software upgrades in years. That could keep you going while you wait.