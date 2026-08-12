Your garage and gates just got smarter with these new Apple Home-compatible sensors

QUICK SUMMARY Adobe has launched two new smart sensors, the Outdoor Contact Sensor and the Garage Tilt Sensor. With prices starting at $34.99, the new Adobe sensors are Apple Home-compatible, and offer connectivity up to 500 feet.

If you’re looking to introduce an outdoor smart sensor to your Apple Home set-up, Abode has just launched two new sensors to make your garage and gate smarter.

Adobe – and no, I don’t mean the digital design brand but instead, the US-based home security company – has expanded its security collection with the Outdoor Contact Sensor and the Garage Tilt Sensor . Both sensors use Adobe’s 433MHz RF protocol to detect motion and send real-time notifications via the Abobe app.

What makes these new sensors so attractive – aside from the cheap price – is they’re both compatible with Apple Home, as well as Alexa and Google Home. As outdoor sensors, they have an IP66 rating so they can be used outdoors, including on garages, gates, sheds, mailboxes and storage units.

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With this rating, the sensors can operate in temperatures ranging from -25°C to 60°C. In optimal conditions, they can also offer connectivity up to 500 feet to help you stay connected and in the know of what’s going on outside your home at all times.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Starting with the Outdoor Contact Sensor, this model is best used on gates, sheds and detached garages. It uses a powerful magnet that allows for a larger operating gap between the magnet and sensor for easier installation. Despite this ‘gap’, the Outdoor Contact Sensor works to detect motion and reduces false alarms.

The Outdoor Contact Sensor can be installed on multiple surfaces, including metal or wood. Powered by two AA batteries, the sensor has a good battery life, and sends low battery notifications. With the Abode app, the Outdoor Contact Sensor can be customised with chime and alarm settings, as well as sensor behaviours.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Specifically for your garage, the Garage Tilt Sensor is designed for doors and windows that open at an angle. When the door moves more than 45 degrees, the sensor will alert you, so you’re updated when your garage door opens or closes. It’s completely wireless with over 30 metres of wireless range.

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Prices on the new Adobe sensors are extremely affordable, with the Outdoor Contact Sensor priced at $49.99, and the Garage Tilt Sensor costing $34.99. If you have an Apple Home smart set-up, these sensors are a great addition to your ecosystem.