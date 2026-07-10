This Japanese-designed update gives a cult walking shoe a serious outdoor edge

Mephisto might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of walking shoes, but the French shoemaker has quietly built a cult following thanks to its premium materials, handcrafted construction and all-day comfort.

Now, one of its best-known models has received a technical makeover courtesy of Japanese retailer BEAMS.

The new collaboration reimagines the Mephisto Match, introducing MEPHI-TEX for the first time on the silhouette.

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(Image credit: BEAMS)

Mephisto describes the membrane as waterproof and breathable, giving the lifestyle sneaker credentials that should make it a far more practical choice for unpredictable weather and everyday adventures.

While GORE-TEX remains the benchmark for technical footwear, it's refreshing to see brands exploring their own waterproof technologies rather than relying on the industry's biggest name.

More than just another colourway

The BEAMS x Mephisto Match appears to deliver a genuine functional upgrade.

You can choose between a versatile all-black version or the more eye-catching "Crazy" colourway, which uses asymmetrical panels of brown, olive and black suede and leather to give each shoe a slightly different appearance.