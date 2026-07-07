Adidas' hugely popular Evo SL just got its most unexpected update yet

Adidas' Adizero Evo SL has quickly become one of the most talked-about running shoes of the past year, earning a reputation as a lightweight super trainer that borrows heavily from the record-breaking Adios Pro Evo.

Now adidas has given it one of its boldest updates yet, replacing the traditional lacing system with... a full-length zip.

The Adizero Evo SL Zip retains the same Lightstrike Pro midsole and geometry as the standard Evo SL, but wraps the upper in a sleek zippered cover that creates a cleaner, more aerodynamic silhouette and makes the shoe easier to slip on and off.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas says the design was inspired by the Adios Pro Evo 1, although the look also feels like a nod to the zip-covered sprint spikes that dominated athletics tracks in the early 2000s.

The most striking visual change is the uninterrupted Three Stripes branding, which now stretches across the upper without laces breaking up the design.

Fast fashion meets fast running

Beyond the zip, the Evo SL Zip still uses the company's full-length Lightstrike Pro foam, tips the scales at just 209g, and offers a 37mm heel, 31mm forefoot and a 6mm drop.

A textile upper, textile lining and rubber outsole round out what is essentially the same package that made the Evo SL such a popular choice among runners looking for an everyday trainer with race-day DNA.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Adidas)

It costs exactly the same as the standard Evo SL, making the zip more of a design statement than a premium upgrade.

It'll be interesting to see whether the hidden lacing system beneath the zip delivers the same locked-in feel or whether this version ends up finding a bigger audience among sneaker fans than marathon runners.

The Adizero Evo SL has already proved it can comfortably straddle the line between performance shoe and lifestyle trainer.

Adding a zip only pushes it further in that direction, and I wouldn't be surprised if this becomes one of adidas' most polarising launches of the year.

The Adizero EVO SL ZIP Shoes are available now at Adidas UK, Adidas US and Adidas EU for the recommended price of £150 / £170 / €170 (~AU$280).