This ‘hidden’ electric toothbrush hack will extend its battery life when you travel – I wish I’d known about it sooner

I travel a lot for work, and for obvious reasons, I take my electric toothbrush with me on all my trips. But after one journey, I got into my hotel room, unpacked my toiletries and found that my electric toothbrush was completely dead, even though I’d charged it beforehand.

After little deducing, I realised that when I’d packed my electric toothbrush, the contents in my bag must have accidentally pressed against the on/off button. So, while I was sitting on the plane, my toothbrush was working away, brushing absolutely nothing and draining the battery in the process.

I know what you’re thinking: this is why you put your electric toothbrush in its travel case – and you’d be right. Removing the brush head from the main body of the toothbrush, and storing it in its travel pouch helps guarantee your toothbrush won’t turn on and buzz away for hours, meaning you won’t lose use of it when you get to your destination.

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But whether your electric toothbrush comes with a travel case or not, many of today’s electric toothbrushes don’t have detachable heads, in an effort to be more sustainable and create less waste. If this is the case for you, I recently found this ‘hidden’ travel lock feature which prevents your electric toothbrush from turning on accidentally – if only I’d known about this before!

The buttons on your electric toothbrush do a lot more than you might think. Aside from switching modes and turning on and off, your electric toothbrush’s controls can also ‘lock’ your toothbrush so you can save your battery and prolong the lifespan of its technology.

For most electric toothbrushes, you can activate the travel lock by pressing and holding the power button for up to five seconds. To ‘unlock’ your electric toothbrush, simply do the same. But some models are different, so I’ve listed how to use the travel lock on your toothbrush for Philips, Oral-B and SURI users.

How to use the travel lock on Philips electric toothbrushes

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)