This physical-controls toting radio player looks an utter pleasure to use

Quick Summary Created by Swedish audio company Atonemo and internet radio station NTS, this compact streamer brings curated radio and mixtapes to any hi-fi system. This combines physical controls with lossless audio support, offering a refreshing alternative to algorithm-driven music apps.

The latest audio gadget to catch my eye doesn't have a touchscreen, voice assistant or AI playlist generator. Instead, the Atonemo NTS Radio Player is built around a simple idea: press a button, turn a dial and discover something new.

Developed in partnership with London-based NTS Radio, the compact Wi-Fi streamer connects to almost any amplifier or powered speaker and gives you instant access to the station's human-curated broadcasts and themed "Infinite Mixtapes".

Two dedicated buttons jump straight to NTS 1 and NTS 2, while a chunky rotary dial lets you browse through 16 continuous music streams covering different moods and genres. The idea is to spend less time choosing what to listen to and more time actually listening.

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(Image credit: Atonemo)

Despite its retro-inspired approach, the NTS Radio Player is thoroughly modern under the hood. It supports AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connect.

There's also a built-in DAC that handles audio up to 24-bit/192kHz. Connection is via a 3.5mm output, with an RCA adapter included for older stereo systems.

Measuring just 105 x 70 x 23mm, the device is small enough to disappear into most setups, but its physical controls are clearly the main attraction. As smart homes become increasingly screen-filled, there's something appealing about a music player that asks you to do less rather than more.

The Atonemo NTS Radio Player is available now for £129 / $179 / AU$250.