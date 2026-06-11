The UK's fantastic free TV streaming box just got even more fantastic – big update adds 1,000s of new shows and movies

Quick Summary HBO Max has arrived on the Manhattan Aero Freely TV box, expanding the lineup of streaming services. It adds 1,000s of new shows and movies, that are available to HBO Max subscribers from £4.99 per month.

The Manhattan Aero 4K TV Streamer already comes with a tonne of streaming services, including the UK's all-free Freely live TV platform, but it's just added another that makes it even more universal.

Powered by TiVo, the box now offers HBO Max as well as the existing services it launched with – and that means you can watch the likes of The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, Peacemaker, and The White Lotus in glorious 4K, without the need for a Sky or Now subscription.

You will need a HBO Max subscription, of course, which starts at £4.99 per month, but considering the quality of the shows and movies on offer (including Superman, One Battle After Another, and Sinners) you'll find plenty to enjoy.

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The UK version of HBO Max also hosts TNT Sports, with live Premier League and European football (for the coming season), and plenty more besides.

What is the Manhattan Aero Freely box and how does it work?

The Manhattan Aero 4K TV Streamer with Freely is a small streaming device that offers the entire Freely live TV experience, with more than 50 live TV channels delivered over the internet rather than via an aerial.

These include all the major UK channels from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5, as well as the U Network (ie. U&Dave, U&Drama, etc). The electronic programme guide also connects to each broadcaster's free streaming service, so you can catch up with shows just by clicking on the them.

The Manhattan box has access to all manner of other streaming services and channels too, including many others that are free to watch. Plus, it has Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ support, all through the TiVo front end, which works exclusively over the cloud rather than needing to install apps on the device itself.

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This allows for services to be updated without you needing to lift a finger, and ensures that the box will operate equally as well years into the future. App updates are not reliant on the hardware inside the box.

The Manhattan Aero has recently risen in price, thanks to the RAM and components crisis, but is still excellent value at around £90.