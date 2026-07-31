8 of the best wired headphones that you'll love to plug in – welcome to the anti-wireless revolution

While retro-inspired gadgets are hot property right now, wired headphones (which could be labelled as vintage, due to their lack of modern features like wireless chips) have never really gone away.

Case in point: most high-end headphones have always featured a cable, because it just sounds better that way.

And Apple has never stopped selling its simple EarPods, though they're just more inclusive these days: 3.5mm, Lightning, and USB-C. They also cost just £19, so you can join the anti-wireless revolution without having to take out a bank loan.