"The Brits do it best": How KEF's new LS Luxe speakers reinforce a changing HiFi trend for the better

Just a few weeks ago, in the middle of July and amid an ongoing UK summer heatwave, I visited KEF's London-based headquarters to sink into not only delightful air-conditioning, but a world of delightful sound beneath the capital's busy streets.

Ahead of its official reveal, I was treated to a private listening experience of the storied British brand's latest powered speaker, the LS Luxe, which is designed to fill a gap in the current line-up. As the product name asserts: a luxury gap.

Earlier this year, I had written about 2026's biggest hi-fi trend being powered bookshelf speakers, which are captivating buyers to move away from traditional separates purchases. KEF has been ahead of that curve to date, however, with its LSX II speakers released just over four years ago – and to critical acclaim.

Brits do it the best

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While many other brands are only just presenting their latest equivalents – from Cambridge Audio to Yamaha – KEF is upping the ante in its LS Luxe. These speakers, designed in collaboration with British designer Ross Lovegrove, aren't mere boring boxes, but rather contemporary design – as much objects for the eyes as a sound system to please the ears.

I spoke in detail with KEF representatives, learning of the brand's now 65-year history, and how it remains based in a town in Kent – the very same town in which I was born, by happenstance – where some of the highest-end products, such as the Blade freestanding speakers, are still hand-crafted, one by one.

The LS Luxe are designed and engineered in the UK, showing that the Brits still do it the best when it comes to audio mastery. KEF isn't the only brand, though: Bowers & Wilkins is also based in the country's south – and a colleague recently visited a top-secret audio lab for the first time, to get a sneak peek behind the curtain.

Industrial design

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Before I even get to how the LS Luxe actually sound, though, the most immediate feature is the way these speakers appear. Their rounded sculptural form is all curves, no visible breaks to the cabinet's smooth surface.

Lovegrove designed the speakers wanting that pure, unbroken appearance – paramount to his design language. No screw holes are visible. You'd never know that the enclosure is made of two BMC halves, compressed together with a resin that's then sanded and finished to aesthetic perfection.

Even the principal LS Luxe's rear marries form and function: the die-cast aluminium heat-sync on its rear has playful swirls, an opening for the flared port needed for low-turbulence bass output, with each of those flanges maximising heat dissipation. The second speaker of the pair – which can be connected by wire or wirelessly – has a simpler, pared-back visual.

Each is finished in a choice of Eclipse Black, Dusk Titanium, or Mineral White. The S-Luxe stands are sold separately, while an optional KW1 wireless subwoofer can complement the package – but I tested without this as part of the setup, for isolated testing.

Sensational sound

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Last year, KEF began to deploy some of its newest technologies. The XIO soundbar – pronounced as "zee-oh" or even "shee-oh", not as a three-letter acronym – was the first to utilise the brand's patent-pending Velocity Control (VECO) technology, which uses a motion sensor to measure distortion and counter it in an instant as part of a feedback loop.

The LS Luxe deploys 100W Class AB and 280W Class D current-drive amplification, meaning a high output without fluctuations, providing direct control in how the 6.5-inch aluminium cone driver moves. Which is all well and good – except for the direct distortion that such a system can create.

This is where VECO technology comes to the fore, measuring coil motion and offsetting that measurement in a feedback loop. As there's no differential voltage, the sound is therefore consistent, controlled and clean throughout its considerable 35Hz to 47kHz frequency response.

Worth the cash?

The result is every bit as wonderful as it sounds. If wired, then a 192kHz/24bit output is possible, with the KEF Connect app handling sending your output to the LS Luxe. The sound is big, rounded and able to fill large spaces eloquently.

There's an abundance of connections, too, should you want to use HDMI or optical for a TV connection, AUX or COAX for a CD player or turntable input, Ethernet network connection for a NAS or other cloud source, or simply use Bluetooth/Wi-Fi. There's AirPlay, Chromecast, or direct Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connection options.

Think of the LS Luxe as positioned a step up from the LS50 Wireless II, but a notch down from the floorstanding LS60 Wireless II. The price fits in between those two products too, with a pair set at £3,500 / $4,000 / AU$6375. Availability is from right now for MyKEF users, while general release is from 13 August.