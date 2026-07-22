Cambridge Audio’s “award-winning” bookshelf speaker range goes large — boasting retro looks, next-gen tech

Quick Summary Cambridge Audio has launched the L/R X – a bookshelf speaker range available in six colours The range has retro looks and state-of-the-art streaming capabilities.

Cambridge Audio has announced that its L/R X bookshelf speakers are now on sale, marking the availability of one cool retro-infused speaker set up.

T3 has been (im)patiently waiting for these to launch – and for good reason. When we reviewed its smaller bedfellow Cambridge Audio L/R S range back in March of this year, we gave them five stars, earning a coveted Platinum Award. We said at the time that it’s a speaker range that “absolutely demands your attention.”

The S range also won a coveted T3 Award this year.

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But while we've yet to get this larger variant into our testing lab, there’s no reason why the X line can’t join that range in the top spot. Beneath the retro looks – this could easily have been a model that took pride and place in a conversation pit in the ‘60s – there’s a lot of modern tech packed in.

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