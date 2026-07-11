Keeping physical media alive – this premium portable CD player proves why discs will never die
CDs aren't done yet and this beautifully over-engineered portable player is all the proof audiophiles need
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CDs aren't done yet and this beautifully over-engineered portable player is all the proof audiophiles need