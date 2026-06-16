Commodore Callback 8020 is the retro flip phone that's far from dumb – are you watching Nokia?

Quick Summary Revived brand Commodore has moved away from reissued computers for its next launch, turning its hand to mobile phones instead. The Commodore Callback 8020 is a cross between a dumb and a smartphone, with a block on social media apps, but does allow the likes of Spotify and other Android apps.

When YouTuber Christian "Perifractic" Simpson bought the Commodore brand and licences, it was widely assumed that we'd be getting revived versions of its famous computers and hardware.

Simpson has, after all, made his money talking about retro tech.

However, while his relaunched Commodore did indeed start off with a modern day reissue of the C64 – the Commodore 64 Ultimate – and followed it up with a soon to ship, more slimline C64C Ultimate, the next product is something altogether different.

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After a spot of online intrigue, the brand revealed the Commodore Callback 8020 – a flip phone that's not as dumb as some of the reimagined Nokias we've seen over the last few years, but not as dull as a full smartphone either.

(Image credit: Commodore)

The Callback 8020 has serious retro vibes, matching the brand's existing products, but is 4G-enabled, includes GPS tracking, and runs on Sailfish OS so is compatible with "99% of Android apps".

But that doesn't mean it's a doomscroller in fancy clothing. In fact, all social media apps are blocked – which is somewhat prophetic considering the UK ban on social media for teenagers that's just been announced.

There's no browser either, which is similarly blocked at system level, so it should help you get some time away from the screen.

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Where the 8020 differs from other digital detox devices though, is that it does still come with a healthy amount of communications services, including integration with WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram and WeChat. You also get iMessage and SMS support.

(Image credit: Commodore)

Spotify is available on the phone as well, along with podcasts apps and even Google Maps. And there's a 48-megapixel rear camera which includes a flash and autofocus, so you can still take your pictures – just not share them on social networks yourself.

The Commodore brand isn't just for show, you'll get a selection of C64 games preinstalled, ringtones and alarms based on the classic computer's SID chip, and a few other design touches that hark back to the company's heritage.

Even the EU has been considered, with a removable 1,550mAh abiding by the new DMA regulations coming in early next year.

Perhaps the only catch to all of this is that while this is no mere dumb phone, it's also not exactly budget – the Commodore Callback 8020 starts at $499 (£410.47). There are plenty of entry-level smartphones out there that cost less, but then that's not exactly the point.

Also, the Commodore website is currently accepting registrations for its wishlist, which will get you $50 off if you sign up

It'll be available in a number of different colours and finishes – ProtoPET White, SX Silver, BASIC Biege, Starlight Edition, and a gold Founders Edition.