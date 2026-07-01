The "BlackBerry revival" phone gets its first hands-on look – Clicks Communicator shown in official video

Quick Summary Clicks has shown off the Communicator in a live demo for the first time. That gives us a look at the user interface of the BlackBerry-style device, while the company targets a Q4 launch date.

Clicks first shot to fame with a Keyboard Case, before expanding that to the magnetic Power Keyboard that slides out from behind your device and the Clicks Communicator, which basically a modern BlackBerry.

While the Keyboard Case and Power Keyboard are already available, the Communicator has taken a little while to come to fruition. Now we're treated to a video of it working, giving us a great look at the user interface and what the experience will be like.

The Clicks Communicator is very much a modern take on the BlackBerry, hanging onto the physical keyboard and compact form factor, including a 3.5mm headphone socket and offering swappable back plates so it's easy to customise.

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It is a fully functioning Android phone, claiming to run Android 17 and powered by mid-range MediaTek Dimensity hardware. It supports 5G to keep you connected, with a 4.03-inch touchscreen up the top.

There's a 50-megapixel camera on the rear and 24-megapxiel camera on the front, so you're not missing out on features if you choose to use it as your main phone, but the suggestion is that you use the Communicator as a secondary device.