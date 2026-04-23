Y2k revival in full swing as NAD launches new CD player

Quick Summary There's another CD player hitting the market to help your retro revival needs. The NAD C 589 is a luxury option, which promises exceptional audio quality.

Retro revivals are nothing new, but it seems that the world of audio is preparing itself to move on once again. That's because CD players seem to be having a comeback right now.

Back at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show, I spotted a unit from Majority Audio, which is expected to launch this Summer. And now, another major brand is bringing a unit to market, aimed more at the premium sector.

That comes from NAD Electronics, which is a British-born company which has been around for over 50 years. The new C 589 CD Player is designed to extract as much audio fidelity from your CD collection.

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At the heart of that unit is the QRONO d2a, which is a digital-to-analogue converter designed to improve digital timing and reconstruction accuracy. The brand suggests that enhances spatial detail, transient accuracy and musical flow, all of which should bring out the subtleties of the tracks.

You'll also find a precision disc loader on the front panel, designed to offer smooth, quiet and reliable operation. It's an important inclusion for a premium player, as this was often the first point of failure on CD players in years gone by.

(Image credit: NAD Electronics)

While there's clearly a lot of engineering and technology which has gone into the design, there's also a big focus on usability. The model features a large display on the front panel, with a minimal selection of buttons to control the most crucial features.

On the back, you'll find optical, coaxial, XLR and RCA outputs, all designed to integrate neatly with any rig. That should make it a nice addition to your existing hi-fi rig, however big or small that may be.

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Priced at £1,199 / €1,599 (approx. US$1,620 / AU$2,250), you'll need deep pockets to add this one to your rig. But if you're ready to make the most of your CD collection – and didn't sell it all a few years ago like this writer – this is a great option.