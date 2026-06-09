Razer brings the studio into your home – Seiren V3 Pro is a pro standard mic with consumer simplicity

Quick Summary The Razer Seiren V3 Pro is the brand's latest high-end microphone for creators. It sports high-end features, like 32-bit float recording, yet is also plug-and-play for beginners, with processing on the mic itself.

Razer has introduced a new, high-end microphone in its Seiren series and this one sits at the very top.

The Razer Seiren V3 Pro is a professional, studio-grade mic but with consumer friendly simplicity. It supports 32-bit float recording with a wider dynamic range, but can also be connected via USB-C for plug-and-play.

The microphone, which features Razer Chroma RGB lighting as part of its zinc unibody construction, also support XLR connectivity, so can be hooked up to a pro audio rig. And there's a removable pop filter included, as well as a shock absorber to keep it stable during recording.

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A physical gain dial can be found on the mic itself, as well as a mute button and headphone out port.

(Image credit: Razer)

In terms of the audio hardware, it features a 30mm dynamic capsule with a cardoid polar pattern, and covers a frequency range of 50Hz to 16kHz. And a built-in audio DSP processes sound on the device itself, which includes AI noise removal, a compressor, limiter, and an expander.

You can further tweak the output through the Razer Synapse software on Windows, but it's not dependent on it.

(Image credit: Razer)

"With the Seiren V3 Pro, we wanted to give creators a single mic that grows with them," said Razer's global head of its lifestyle division, Addie Tan.

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"Simple plug-and-play on USB-C for streamers just starting out, and studio-grade features on XLR when their craft demands more. From the 32-bit float capture to the onboard DSP, every detail is built so that the audio just sounds right, effortlessly."

T3 will be testing the Seiren V3 Pro in the coming days and weeks, to find out how it sounds in real-world situations. We'll bring you more on that soon.

The Razer Seiren V3 Pro is available now for £249.99 / $249.99 / €289.99.