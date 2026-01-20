With 70s style, NAD's new amps could become the retro audio kings

Quick Summary NAD has launched two new variants of its new Classic Series C 3030 amplifier. The standard model is a powerful amp with great retro styling, and the S model adds the BluOS streaming platform.

If like me you fell in love with Hi-Fi via a parent's stereo setup, you'll have a very clear idea of what exciting audio kit should look like: VU meters, a big rotary dial, tactile controls and little glowing lights. And that's what NAD's new integrated amplifiers deliver. I'm sold already.

The NAD C 3030 and its soon-to-come streaming version, the NAD C 3030 S, go all-in on the 1970s style – and to be fair to the brand, it was doing 70s style in the actual 70s.

Its original 3030 amp is a beloved original, so NAD isn't just wrapping itself in nostalgia for the sake of it. And like its 70s products, the goal here is to deliver sensational sound with a minimum of fuss.

(Image credit: NAD)

NAD C 3030 and 3030 S: key features, pricing and availability

The C 3030 is part of NAD's Classic Series and has a strong family resemblance to the more expensive, award-winning NAD C 3050.

Like the 3050, it uses Class D amplification rather than the Class A/B of its 70s predecessor, but rather than the 100W per channel of the 3050, the 3030 delivers 50W per channel.

The two new models are largely identical, but the S version comes with an integrated streaming setup based on the BluOS platform. That supports playback at up to 24-bit/192kHz, MQA decoding and a host of streaming services.

Both models come with HDMI eARC, TOSLINK, line-level analogue inputs and an MM phono stage, and both have Bluetooth with aptX HD. They also have a subwoofer output that can be adjusted via a rear-mounted high pass filter switch.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The NAD C 3030 is available now with a recommended price of £899 / €999 / $1,199 (about AU$1,799). Pricing and availability for the NAD C 3030 S are yet to be announced.