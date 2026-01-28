Roksan's dual elite amps promise 'breathtaking musicality' and advanced features

Quick Summary Roksan has added a streaming pre-amplifier and power amplifier to its acclaimed Caspian series. Both feature the compact footprint and minimalist styling of their Caspian siblings and are hand-made in the UK.

British audio expert Roksan has added two new components to its acclaimed Caspian series – the Caspian Streaming Pre-Amplifier and the Caspian Power Amplifier.

Both of them are hand-built in Essex in the UK, with the preamp designed to be the hub of your audiophile setup. It runs BluOS with support for AirPlay 2, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect and Roon Ready. It also has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5 and Ethernet connectivity.

There are two RCA inputs, a balanced XLR, and both MC and MC phono inputs. Digital inputs are twin coax, twin optical and there's HDMI eARC on board for good measure. You get a balanced XLR and two stereo RCA outputs, too.

Inside, there's Roksan's own Rapture dual mono DAC with support for up to 24-bit/192kHz audio, and a fully balanced analogue pre-amplifier.

Roksan's latest dynamic duo: more key features and pricing

The Roksan Caspian Power Amplifier is designed to be used in either stereo or mono-block setups and delivers 105 watts per channel into 8 ohms or 200W into 4 ohms.

It's based around Roksan's Euphoria Class A/B amplification and features individual power supplies for the current and voltage amplification stages. Both the Pre-Amplifier and Power Amplifier feature extruded heatsinks and custom-built antennas.

The two new components feature the Caspian Series' minimalist mono OLED display, which you can customise, and they're controlled via the MaestroUnite app from Roksan's parent company Monitor Audio Group.

That's where you'll find features for input settings, headphone sensitivity adjustment, analogue gain setting and DPS room correction.

The Caspian Streaming Pre-Amplifier has an RRP of £3,500 / €4,000 / $4,500 (about AU$6,895) and the Power Amplifier is £3,000 / €3,500 / $3,750 (about AU$5,910).

They're available in a choice of silver and black, and the full tech specs are online here.