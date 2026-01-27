Nagra’s elite preamp brings today’s tech to its incredible hi-fi heritage
Nagra's new pre-amp is the first in a new series of very high-end hi-fi components
Quick Summary
Swiss luxury hi-fi brand Nagra have introduced the first in a new series of high-end hi-fi, the Preamp II-S.
It sits between the flagship Reference and more affordable Compact series and blends iconic design with modern-day audio engineering.
The elite Swiss hi-fi brand Nagra has a long pedigree in music. The brand first started producing high-end hi-fi components in 1998 but its history goes back much further.
Its reel-to-reel tape machines were used to record classic albums by artists including The Beatles, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, and its audio recorders have been used for multiple movies that have won Oscars for their sound.
Since 1998 Nagra has produced a wide range of high-end audio equipment, and the new Preamp II-S is the beginning of a whole new product family. It's designed to sit between the money-no-object Reference series and the comparatively affordable Compact series, and benefits from some of the Reference series' advanced technology.
Nagra Preamp II-S: key features and pricing
The Series II features the iconic Nagra Moldulometer, the very accurate and enaging visual channel monitor that takes its inspiration from the Nagra IV-S reel to reel recorder. And visually it takes its cues from the historic PL-P tube pre-amp as well as the current HD and Reference lines.
That means the same high-contrast OLED display as the HD Phono and Reference DAC, a precision rotary encoder with a fluted aluminium knob derived from the HD phono, an external power supply (which you can spec the Preamp II-S without if you already have a Nagra PSU) and a compact footprint.
Inside the Preamp II-S is the latest generation of tubes also used by the Classic Phono, HD and Reference series. There are two selectable gain settings, and while Nagra says that most systems will benefit most from using the 0dB gain setting "where it behaves almost like a passive preamplifier while maintaining an exceptionally low output impedance of 9 ohms" there is also a +6dB gain setting.
Dynamic range is 125dB for an "extraordinarily quiet sonic background", and Nagra says that the Preamp II-S shares its musical DNA with the Classic Preamp: "accuracy without a ‘clinical’ character; an expansive soundstage; lifelike dynamics and exceptional silence." The new Series II builds on this with greater transparency, improved spatial definition, enhanced dynamics and "a deeper sense of musical flow".
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Nagra Preamp II-S is £21,998 ($27,900 / €23,500 / about AU$43,500) including its PSU; without the PSU it's £18,348.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.