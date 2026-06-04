Brit brand Majority brings audio streaming to older hi-fis and speakers – and for under £60, too
New Link products from Majority add streaming support to your legacy audio gear – look great too
Quick Summary
British audio brand Majority has announced a lineup of streaming devices that can add modern connectivity to your existing hi-fi setup.
Starting at just £59.95, the range includes all-in-one products that will also play DAB and internet radio.
Majority Audio has come a long way for a compact British company that's just over a decade old, having recently followed up its digital radios, soundbars and music systems with some very reasonably priced, portable Bluetooth speakers that rival bigger brands.
Indeed, its audio product range is significant today, and it's just about to expand further.
During the Vienna High End show in Austria this week, it has announced a selection of streaming devices that can turn your existing hi-fi into a fully connected audio system.
And, as with its other products, none of them cost the Earth.
The Link Mini, for example, starts the new range at just £59.95. It is a small, puck-like device that adds AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect streaming to any speaker or amp via its analogue and optical outputs.
It comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE and Auracast wireless support, so can also feed a Bluetooth speaker or system.
A step-up model, the Majority Link View, adds its own screen to the mix. Priced at £89.95, it has similar features to the Link Mini but with a 2.1-inch touchscreen that displays playback information, source selection and cover art.
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Stepping up the new Majority range further
If you're after more than streaming, the Link Pro also includes DAB/DAB+ radio and internet radio support. And it supports HDMI ARC for connection to compatible sources. You also get a 4-inch colour display for good measure.
It's priced at £229.95.
And finally, rounding off the new lineup is the Majority Audio Link Pro Amp. This is an all-in-one streaming amplifier designed to match with your passive speakers.
It features 300W output through a Texas Instruments Class-D amplifier, and combines streaming, DAB radio and amplification in the single device.
HDMI ARC, optical and analogue audio connections are available, as well as USB playback from a connected source. It's priced at £299.95.
There's no word yet on when these will be available in the UK or elsewhere, nor US or European pricing, but we'll update you when we know more.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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