Back in April it was announced that legendary speaker-maker, Jamo, was set to return to market – with the High End Vienna show slated as its stage to reveal all-new product lines.

While I had been anticipating a powered wireless speaker series from the Danish maker – which the company confirms is "in the works" – instead we've been treated to an array of different products.

My favourite of the lot, however, is the Concert Element 50, which is a bookshelf speaker among Jamo's mid-tier passive speakers (so, yes, you'll need a separate amp to power these).

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I got to check out the range at High End Vienna – an audio show where an abundance of kit was on display – behind closed doors with Jamo's new owners for a detailed listening session.

Concert Element – Bookshelf and Floorstanding

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See those coloured circles on the wall in the above image gallery? The Concert Element 50 speakers have swappable grilles, so you can pick and choose, even mix'n'match, to create a more bespoke bookshelf speaker.

Jamo has been super bold in its latest speaker line, with the Element 50 embodying these oversized circular emblems, striking a distinctive silhouette that's like little else I've seen in this segment.

There's a reason for it, though, as the circular driver module extends beyond the cabinet – which, at 27cm deep, is less than many current bookshelf speakers – making the driver become central to the design.

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You can pair any Element product with a separate subwoofer for even bigger bass, using the Concert Element SW10, priced at £629 / $699. A pair of Concert Element 50 will cost you £999 / $1099; Concert Element 70 floorstanders will set you back £1719 / $1899; while the biggest Concert Element 90 will require £2239 / $2499.

Concert Legacy – top of the range

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future) The Concert range does extend further, with the Element 70 bringing a floorstanding option, the Element 90 increasing the size. There's also the Concert Legacy range, which is Jamo's new top-tier offering. Visually, I love the angular dividing line that's part of the design. This is also practical, however, as it creates a separation between the tweeter section and the mid-to-low-end lower part of the build. I heard the Concert Legacy 8 speakers demonstrated in a private room and, while you can't change these grilles – they're either black, grey or exposed – I did end up with a big grin on my own grille, given the room-filling snap and warm bassy punch from these speakers. There's quite a considerable range to the prices here: the Legacy 8 bookshelf speaker is priced at £2839 / $2999; the Legacy 9 Floorstand speaker at £4729 / $5299; and the Legacy 11 at £7739 / $7999.

HYG – Bluetooth speakers

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But Jamo has revitalised its range to encompass so much more than passive bookshelf and floorstanding speakers. Namley, it has gone all-in on Bluetooth speakers too.

Named the 'HYG' range, this evokes "hygge", the Danish word meaning (roughly) "a contented mood". The lifestyle is all about everyday pleasures and simplicity – which is exactly what these Bluetooth speakers are about.

There's the HYG Reflect, which is like an alarm clock; the Hyg Flow, which almost looks like a micro-size briefcase; and the Hyg Flex, which is the largest and loudest of this new trio.

All Hyg products will be available from this July. The clock-style device, the Reflect, will be priced at £129 / $149; the carry-handled Hyg Flow at £109 / $129; while the biggie of the bunch, the Flow, will be £239 / $279.

So Jamo clearly has a full vision in mind, from Bluetooth to powered wireless speakers (at a future date), to passive bookshelf and much more serious floorstanding speakers. There'll be something for everyone here.