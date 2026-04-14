A legendary loudspeaker maker returns – as new product reveal date set

Quick Summary Following its sale from Klipsch owner, Jamo was acquired by new owners in 2024 – and work has been underway behind the scenes to relaunch the brand. The date for that is now set: with Jamo's new product range due to be revealed at the Vienna High-End show in early June this year. The Danish loudspeaker-maker will retain some production in its homeland, too, delivering that Scandinavian flair in a new, modernised form.

For many audiophiles, Jamo was a loudspeaker maker that really resonated. Founded in the late 1960s, it was once the largest European speaker manufacturer.

Times change, of course, and just a couple of years back, Jamo was a casualty of its then-owner selling its brands in an acquisition that saw the Danish speaker-maker temporarily disappear.

Well, now Jamo is officially back under new ownership – and has set a return date to show off new products, coinciding with the Vienna High-End Show in early June this year.

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Jamo hasn't abandoned its Danish roots under its new Chinese owners either, with some product manufacturing set to continue in the brand's original homeland.

Jamo's return marks a new, modernised focus – with a "renewed focus on design, craftsmanship and the people behind the brand," per the official press release.

Now under the ownership of Cinemaster and Rayleigh Lab – which acquired Jamo back in 2024 – the next phase of what's been going on behind the scenes is almost ready to be revealed.

The promise is for a revival that "places its heritage at the centre of its philosophy," while "embracing contemporary materials, technologies and creative talent from across Europe."

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Cinemaster CEO, Xiaodong Yang, has previously worked within the Jamo brand, so understands the brand's origins and strengths. This partnership could therefore sound an interesting new future – as we'll get to see at Vienna High-End.

The reveal will detail that "traditional high-fidelity systems to modern connected solutions and lifestyle products" will all be part of the brand's contemporary new designs.

If Jamo is to compete with many of the speaker-makers of today, then surely it'll be working on powered all-in-one solutions, similar to Cambridge Audio's L/R speaker range. We'll know more come June, so stay tuned.