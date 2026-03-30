JBL unveils a new range of speakers – plus something to bring the party home

Quick Summary JBL has updated two of its most popular speakers. There's also a new set of at-home karaoke mics.

JBL has just unveiled a new range of speakers, as well as one addition which is going to make it easier than ever to take the party home with you. Dubbed the JBL EasySing mics, those pair with existing PartyBox speakers to turn them into karaoke machines.

Alongside those, the brand has updated its popular Xtreme and Go speakers. Those are now on their fifth generation, and feature JBL Pro Sound and refreshed designs.

Users will quickly spot the new ambient edge lighting, which is designed to offer a more complete party vibe right out of the box. And it's not just the aesthetics which are given a boost, either.

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Users will enjoy 10% more volume and deeper bass response, making it a perfect accompaniment for those seeking a lightweight speaker with clout.

(Image credit: JBL)

The JBL Xtreme 5 introduces SmartEQ mode, which will automatically adapt the audio settings depending on whether you're listening to music or speech. That's a really handy feature, and one which should simplify the experience for users.

The smaller JBL Go 5 still offers that same 10% sonic uplift, which it really impressive given the smaller footprint it has. This one is designed for ease of use, with features like AirTouch, which allow you to simply tap two speakers together to pair them.

(Image credit: JBL)

They've even hollowed out the JBL logo on the front to remove a barrier to the sound, which allows for more output. That offers eight hours of playtime, with an additional two if using the Playtime Boost EQ setting.

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Last but not least are the new EasySing Mics. Those transform your existing PartyBox speakers into a home karaoke experience. There's even a real-time AI vocal removal engine, which can keep 0%, 25% or 50% of their vocals to mix in with the original.

Priced at £329.99 (approx. €380 / US$435 / AU$635) for the JBL Xtreme 5 and £39.99 (approx. €45 / US$55 / AU$ 77) for the JBL Go 5, there should be something for everyone in this speaker family. The JBL EasySing Mics should also be a firm favourite, and start at £129.99 (approx. €150 / US$175 / AU$250).