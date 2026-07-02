Focal's new speakers offer a slew of upgraded tech – but you won't believe the price

Quick Summary Focal just launched a new pair of luxurious, high-end speakers. But you'd better be sitting down when you read the price...

If you're in the market for high-end hi-fi speakers, a respected brand like Focal is always worth considering. With decades of experience, you know you're buying into something trustworthy and quality.

Now, the brand has unveiled a new set of luxurious floorstanding speakers. Called the Scala Utopia Evo M, these units are delectably designed with more than a hint of seventies charm.

(Image credit: Focal)

The new model takes the foundations provided by the original Scala Utopia, including a three-way architecture. However, these new units adopt the M-profile midrange from the Utopia Main range of pro-grade speakers, offering a midrange response which is much more transparent and natural sounding.