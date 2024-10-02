Focal Diva Utopia are high-end wireless speakers from another planet – reassuringly expensive

Quick Summary Audiophile brand Focal has introduced its first wireless active speakers, which come with Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast and aptX Adaptive support. The Focal Diva Utopia speakers are available to order now for £29,999 a pair.

French brand Focal has a fine heritage in audiophile products, with its Hi-Fi and home cinema speakers often considered among the very best. However, it's not often considered when discussing the best wireless speakers on the market today.

That might change going forward, as the manufacturer has announced a super high-end pair of floorstanders that not only continue its audio legacy, but throw wireless connectivity into the mix.

The Focal Diva Utopia wireless active speakers look like they've arrived from another planet and, for company purists, they may well feel that way too. That's because they support a wide range of wireless standards, including Bluetooth, Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive for near lossless streaming, FLAC, ALAC, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect and multiroom through Focal and Naim's proprietary system.

They connect to the Focal and Naim app for iPhone and Android too, allowing for streaming via Tidal, Qobuz and QPlay. Podcasts and internet radio stations can also be found on the app.

(Image credit: Focal)

In addition, the speakers use UWB technology to connect wirelessly to each other, at 96kHz / 24bits and no latency. However, if you prefer to up the sample rate, a cable is also supplied to boost that to 192kHz / 24bits.

In terms of their build, they are covered in a grey felt finish over a high-density polymer body, and feature an injected aluminium base at the bottom of each speaker. This has an escape ramp from the vent to facilitate air flow. There is also the option to add spikes for isolation.

The speaker units are made up of a pure beryllium "M"-shaped inverted dome tweeter with a frequency range of up to 40kHz.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is a 6.5-inch mid-bass "W" speaker driver too, for mid and low frequencies.

Each speaker is driven by an individual 400W Class AB Naim amplifier.

(Image credit: Focal)

The frequency range supported by each speaker is 27Hz - 40kHz and they can be connected directly to a TV or AV amplifier via HDMI eARC. You also get TOSLINK optical and RCA analogue inputs.

There's a USB 2.0 port plus Ethernet, too. Wi-Fi 6 is on-board as well for direct streaming and lossless transmission over the likes of Apple's AirPlay.

The Focal Diva Utopia speakers are available to order from Focal's own website now for £29.999 a pair.

We're awaiting pricing for the US, Australia and other supported regions.