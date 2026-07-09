T3 Awards 2026: the Design Awards dazzle once again with technology dreams are made of

The T3 Awards 2026 have all been announced, except for one rather important category. Here we bring you the T3 Design Awards, a celebration of stunning craftsmanship across the vast array of lifestyle tech.

T3 has always followed the ethos of Marie Kondo, in that every product should 'spark joy' in your life. That could never be more relevant than for our Design Awards, where we showcase the very pinnacle of joy – with products so beautifully designed that you just have to show them off.

Now in its fifth year, the T3 Design Awards include four awards for technology, home, active and auto. Shortlists for these were selected by the T3 team, but the winners have been voted for by our esteemed panel of editors from across the spectrum of brands.