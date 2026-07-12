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DJI Vs Leatherman in the Quarter Finals – T3 Tech Cup, 12 July

Welcome to our tech alternative to the big game, where we play off the biggest gadgets against each other to find a true champion – it's voted for by you with no VAR involved

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(Image credit: Getty Images / FangXiaNuo)
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