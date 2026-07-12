On's latest running event will send one London crew to a global final in Los Angeles

On wants to turn London's running crews into racing teams with its latest global event

Swiss performance brand On is bringing its Squad Race series to London next week, transforming Tobacco Dock into a relay course where local running clubs will compete for a place in a global final in Los Angeles.

Running has become increasingly community-driven in recent years, with run clubs popping up in cities around the world.

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On is tapping into that momentum with Squad Race, a relay competition designed to celebrate the crews and communities that have become such a defining part of modern running culture.

(Image credit: On)

The London event takes place on 18 July at Yellow Park, Tobacco Dock, where four-person teams will race around a purpose-built spiral course in front of spectators.

The format puts teamwork at the centre of the action, with the winning squad earning the chance to represent London at the Squad Race World Final in Los Angeles this September.

More than just another running event

London is the latest stop on a global tour that began in Beijing earlier this year and has since travelled through cities including Barcelona, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo before concluding in California.