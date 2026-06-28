DJI vs Antigravity, PS5 vs Disney and more – T3 Tech Cup, 28 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see five polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Group Stage

DJI Flip vs Antigravity A1

A big battle in the middle of the group! Both the DJI Flip and the Antigravity A1 have snagged one win so far, and another would be enough to secure a knockout spot.

Our verdict: I'd expect DJI to take it, but the Antigravity has been popular thus far.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro vs Hoverair X1 Pro

With the Mavic 4 Pro already comfortably into the next round and the Hoverair all but out of it, I'm expecting this to be a pretty dead affair. A win for the Hoverair might see it snag a third place spot, but it's far from a guarantee.

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Our verdict: DJI.

Yeti Tundra Cooler vs Leatherman Arc

The Leatherman Arc has been one of the most dominant products in this contest so far, with two commanding victories seeing them through already. The Yeti has just one point, and could really use a win to take something from this, but I don't see it happening.

Our verdict: Another dominant display for the Leatherman.

Quechua Air Seconds 5.2 vs EcoFlow River 3 UPS

Another win for the EcoFlow would confirm a spot in the knockout rounds, while the Quechua would still be reliant on results elsewhere.

Our verdict: Surely the EcoFlow has enough to book a spot in the next round.

Round of 32

PlayStation 5 vs Disney Plus

After weeks of the group stages, the knockout rounds are finally here. This one is going to be tough, with both finishing second in their respective groups. I could see it going either way.

Our verdict: I think Disney Plus will edge it.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 26 June) are as follows:

The Groups

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