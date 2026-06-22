Apple Watch vs Whoop, DJI vs Antigravity and more – T3 Tech Cup, 22 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see three polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

MeacoDry Arete One vs Dyson Hot + Cool HF1

Two first round winners go toe-to-toe in what should be a fascinating tie here. The MeacoDry Arete One beat out another product from its own stable to take three points in the first round, while the Dyson Hot + Cool HF1 also snagged a comfortable win.

Our verdict: Dyson, I suspect.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Whoop band

Group I is one where just about anyone could win. But even so, seeing both the Whoop band and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 come away with nul points is a shock.

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Both will be looking to take charge here, to ensure they're not left behind.

Our verdict: Surely the Apple Watch has enough to see this one off, right?

DJI Mavic 4 Pro vs Antigravity A1

The winner of this tie will surely be the one to take the crown in Group J. Both earned commanding victories first time out, making this contest their most crucial.

There's a lot to love about both the DJI Mavic 4 Pro and the Antigravity A1, which should make it an interesting affair.

Our verdict: I'd expect the DJI, but neither would surprise me – and nor would a draw!

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 18 June) are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)