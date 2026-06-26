Garmin vs Whoop, LG vs Sony and more – T3 Tech Cup, 26 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see six polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Samsung S95H vs Panasonic Z95A

Both of these products have suffered losses in their opening two ties. It'll take a win here and some good fortune in the other groups for either of them to head through in a third place spot.

Our verdict: I suspect the Samsung might take this.

LG G5 vs Sony Bravia 9 II

The two sides at the top of the group are already guaranteed to be part of the next round. This battle, then, is for group supremacy and bragging rights.

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Our verdict: Both worthy of the win.

Philips BT9000 vs Suri 2.0 electric toothbrush

Suri has been the standout performer so far in Group F, but somehow still finds itself with a job to do in the third game. Despite topping the group with two wins, other results could push it as low as third, if it doesn't continue its form here.

Our verdict: Surely Suri?

Braun Series 9 Pro+ vs Mdlondon Blow hair dryer

The Mdlondon Blow has struggled to make a mark here, while the Braun is teetering in the midst of the group. I'd expect the Braun to take the win, but three points against them would make things very interesting.

Our verdict: Braun, but not by much.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Oura Ring 4

A crucial tie in the middle of Group I! Apple currently has Oura pipped on votes difference, but it's all to play for.

Our verdict: Tough to call, but I'd suspect Apple will nab the win.

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro vs Whoop band

Top of the table vs bottom. You'd expect Garmin to ace this on current form.

Our verdict: Garmin.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 18 June) are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)