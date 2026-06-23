Garmin vs Oura, BMW vs Hyundai and more – T3 Tech Cup, 23 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see four polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro vs Oura Ring 4

Both the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro and the Oura Ring 4 snagged a victory in the opening round of contests, making this a big battle at the top of Group I.

Both products are beloved by users, which should make this a close tie!

Our verdict: I think the Garmin should just take this one.

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DJI Flip vs Hoverair X1 Pro

Contrasting the contest above, both the DJI Flip and the Hoverair X1 Pro lost out in the opening round, ensuring this tie is absolutely crucial for their hopes of survival.

Personally, I can't see beyond the DJI Flip here, which should draw on its popularity to win this one.

Our verdict: DJI Flip.

Yeti Tundra Cooler vs EcoFlow River 3 UPS

After a real drubbing in the first round, the EcoFlow River 3 UPS needs a big result here to keep its nose in contention. The Yeti Tundra Cooler managed a draw in the first round, which still isn't a stellar result.

Both need points if they're to avoid missing out.

Our verdict: This could go either way.

BMW iX3 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

After drawing its first tie, the BMW iX3 will want to snag three points here to firm up its place in the contest overall. It probably should beat the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, though we've already seen more than our fair share of upsets in this competition.

If the Hyundai wants any chance of staying in the contest, it needs to pull off a result here.

Our verdict: I suspect the BMW will win out, though it'll have its work cut out.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 18 June) are as follows:

The Groups

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