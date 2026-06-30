Garmin vs Meaco, Suri vs Google and more – T3 Tech Cup, 30 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see three polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Suri 2.0 electric toothbrush vs Google Pixel 10 Pro

The Suri 2.0 has been one of the most impressive performers in this contest so far, coasting through its group with ease. By contrast, the Google Pixel 10 Pro was narrowly edged into second place, as part of one of the toughest groups we had.

Our verdict: My gut says the Google should take this, but only a fool would discount the Suri.

Nuki Smart Lock Pro vs Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Nuki can count itself pretty lucky to have gotten out of its group in second place. And that's a big part of the reason why I think it'll struggle here.

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The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the ultimate product of a decade of the brand's smartwatch efforts, and that's certain to make it a popular pick.

Our verdict: Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro vs MeacoFan Sefte Air Circulator

The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro was another model which aced the group stage, even making it through with the highest votes difference of any product in the contest. It's a strong contender for the overall winner.

The MeacoFan Sefte came through the third place playoffs, and while it gave a decent account of itself, it's likely to struggle here against a much more established competitor.

Our verdict: I'm going for Garmin!

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 29 June) are as follows:

The Groups

Final group standings (Image credit: Future)

Third place table (Image credit: Future)

Knockout round table (Image credit: Future)