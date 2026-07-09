Garmin vs Google in the Quarter Finals – T3 Tech Cup, 9 July

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see three polls to vote for your choice on today's game(s). You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Quarter Finals

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro

Two big names in tech with two premium products. The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro is the ultimate outdoor smartwatch, while the Pixel 10 Pro is