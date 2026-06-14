Google Pixel vs Nothing, Braun vs Philips and more – T3 Tech Cup, 14 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.
Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.
To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see four polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.
Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.
Nothing Phone (3) vs Google Pixel 10 Pro
This is going to be a really interesting battle. After the heavyweights of the group – the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra – did battle yesterday, the two sprightly options are going toe-to-toe.
The Nothing Phone (3) really does need no introduction. As something of a coming of age device for the young brand, Phone (3) marked the first flagship handset to come from Nothing.
By comparison, the Google Pixel 10 Pro feels somewhat understated. Don't discount it, though – the brand has been building its phone division steadily and its now one of the most popular out there.
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Our verdict: I'm torn here. Does the Pixel have what it takes to beat the plucky, trendy Nothing Phone? I'm not convinced, but I'm also not brace enough to call it one way or the other...
Sony Bravia 9 vs Panasonic Z95A
This is another contest where it really could go either way.
The Sony Bravia 9 is a brilliant mini-LED option, with lots to love for film buffs and TV bingers.
The Panasonic Z95A holds something of a trump card in its Technics-tuned sound system. That garnered a rare piece of praise from our Tech Editor, Mike Lowe, when he reviewed it, with most other in-the-box audio sitting below his expectations.
Our verdict: I really couldn't call this one. I'm leaning towards the Panasonic, but it could definitely go either way.
Amazon Echo Show 11 vs Nuki Smart Lock Pro
Perhaps for the first time in this competition, I actually think this one could be a washout.
The Amazon Echo Show 11 is not just a brilliant product with a long history, but it's also coming from a major brand with a lot of users and presence.
By comparison, the Nuki Smart Lock Pro feels very niche, and – while I'm sure it's excellent all the same – lacks the firepower of a brand like Amazon.
Our verdict: Amazon all the way here – I'm expecting a big scoreline.
Braun Series 9 Pro+ vs Philips BT9000
Two top shavers are battling it out in this one, but which will come out on top?
By rights, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ should take the crown. It's been our top pick in this realm for over 18 months now, and is a serious piece of kit for those who care about their face fuzz.
The Philips BT9000 is no slouch, mind. It's got everything you need and nothing you don't, complete with a natty, metallic finish.
Our verdict: The Braun should have the brawn to take this one.
How the T3 Tech Cup works
The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.
The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.
The groups are as follows:
The Groups
- Group A (Gaming consoles)
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 5 Pro
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Xbox Series X
- Group B (Streaming channels)
- Netflix
- Disney Plus
- Apple TV
- Amazon Prime
- Group C (Phones)
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
- Nothing Phone 3
- Google Pixel 10 Pro
- Group D (TVs)
- Samsung S95H
- LG G5 OLED
- Sony Bravia 9
- Panasonic Z95A
- Group E (Smart home devices)
- Amazon Echo Show 11
- Nuki Smart Lock Pro
- Eufy S220 SoloCam
- Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus
- Group F (Men's grooming)
- Braun Series 9 Pro+ Shaver
- Philips BT9000 Beard Trimmer
- Suri 2.0 Electric Toothbrush
- Mdlondon Blow Hair Dryer
- Group G (Air treatment)
- MeacoFan Sefte Air Circulator
- MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier
- Princess Smart Air Conditioner
- Dyson Hot + Cool HF1
- Group H (Robo vacs)
- Roborock Saros 20
- Dreame Matrix 10 Ultra
- Shark Matrix Plus
- Eufy Omni E38
- Group I (Wearables)
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
- Garmin Fenix 8 Pro
- Whoop Band
- Oura Ring 4
- Group J (Drones)
- DJI Mavic 4 Pro
- DJI Flip
- Antigravity A1
- Hoverair X1 Pro
- Group K (Outdoor gadgets)
- Yeti Tundra Cooler
- Quechua Air Seconds 5.2
- EcoFlow River 3 UPS Power Station
- Leatherman Arc
- Group L (Cars)
- BMW iX3
- Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
- Porsche Taycan
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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