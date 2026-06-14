Google Pixel vs Nothing, Braun vs Philips and more – T3 Tech Cup, 14 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see four polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

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Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Nothing Phone (3) vs Google Pixel 10 Pro

This is going to be a really interesting battle. After the heavyweights of the group – the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra – did battle yesterday, the two sprightly options are going toe-to-toe.

The Nothing Phone (3) really does need no introduction. As something of a coming of age device for the young brand, Phone (3) marked the first flagship handset to come from Nothing.

By comparison, the Google Pixel 10 Pro feels somewhat understated. Don't discount it, though – the brand has been building its phone division steadily and its now one of the most popular out there.

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Our verdict: I'm torn here. Does the Pixel have what it takes to beat the plucky, trendy Nothing Phone? I'm not convinced, but I'm also not brace enough to call it one way or the other...

Sony Bravia 9 vs Panasonic Z95A

This is another contest where it really could go either way.

The Sony Bravia 9 is a brilliant mini-LED option, with lots to love for film buffs and TV bingers.

The Panasonic Z95A holds something of a trump card in its Technics-tuned sound system. That garnered a rare piece of praise from our Tech Editor, Mike Lowe, when he reviewed it, with most other in-the-box audio sitting below his expectations.

Our verdict: I really couldn't call this one. I'm leaning towards the Panasonic, but it could definitely go either way.

Amazon Echo Show 11 vs Nuki Smart Lock Pro

Perhaps for the first time in this competition, I actually think this one could be a washout.

The Amazon Echo Show 11 is not just a brilliant product with a long history, but it's also coming from a major brand with a lot of users and presence.

By comparison, the Nuki Smart Lock Pro feels very niche, and – while I'm sure it's excellent all the same – lacks the firepower of a brand like Amazon.

Our verdict: Amazon all the way here – I'm expecting a big scoreline.

Braun Series 9 Pro+ vs Philips BT9000

Two top shavers are battling it out in this one, but which will come out on top?

By rights, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ should take the crown. It's been our top pick in this realm for over 18 months now, and is a serious piece of kit for those who care about their face fuzz.

The Philips BT9000 is no slouch, mind. It's got everything you need and nothing you don't, complete with a natty, metallic finish.

Our verdict: The Braun should have the brawn to take this one.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

The groups are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)