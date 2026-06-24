iPhone vs Google, Rolls Royce vs Porsche and much more – T3 Tech Cup, 24 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see six polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video

Group B was always going to be hotly contested, and now it's all coming to a head. Amazon Prime Video has been exceptional, with two straight wins thus far and a guaranteed spot in the next round.

Netflix sits in second place, and need a win to definitely be in the knockout stages.

Our verdict: It's hard to look beyond Amazon given its performances so far.

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Disney Plus vs Apple TV

At the other end of Group B, Disney Plus and Apple TV are both struggling more than they'd have liked. In fact, Apple needs a win here just to have a hope of a third place finish, while Disney could take second spot if other results go its way.

Our verdict: I suspect Disney will take the points.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 10 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro Max has been one of the shocks of the contest so far – and for all the wrong reasons. It has yet to pick up a point, with a pretty shoddy points difference to boot.

Beating the Google Pixel 10 Pro is a must for even a hope of progression.

Our verdict: Before the contest, I'd have gone with the iPhone, no question. Now? I think the Google Pixel might have more of a chance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Nothing Phone 3

On the other end of Group C is a battle between the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Nothing Phone 3. Despite a clean sweep thus far, the Samsung isn't quite safe yet, as a drastic set of other results could see it land in third place.

The Nothing Phone 3, by contrast, could do with snagging some points to ensure its safe passage into the knockout rounds.

Our verdict: Both are capable of a win, but I suspect the Samsung will make it three wins in three.

Quechua Air Seconds 5.2 vs Leatherman Arc

The Leatherman Arc earned a commanding victory in the first round, and I can't see it struggling here either.

The Quechua Air Seconds 5.2 could only muster a draw, by comparison, and would need a stark turnaround to bag all three points.

Our verdict: Leatherman.

Rolls Royce Spectre Black Badge vs Porsche Taycan

What a clash to round out the day with. The Rolls Royce could only manage a draw against the BMW in the first round, while the Porsche Taycan took all three points in a convincing win.

It's a crucial contest, and one which I'm struggling to pick a clear winner from.

Our verdict: I think the Porsche should edge this one out.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 18 June) are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)

Group A (Gaming consoles) PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Pro Nintendo Switch 2 Xbox Series X

Group B (Streaming channels) Netflix Disney Plus Apple TV Amazon Prime

Group C (Phones) iPhone 17 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Nothing Phone 3 Google Pixel 10 Pro

Group D (TVs) Samsung S95H LG G5 OLED Sony Bravia 9 II Panasonic Z95A

Group E (Smart home devices) Amazon Echo Show 11 Nuki Smart Lock Pro Eufy S220 SoloCam Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus

Group F (Men's grooming) Braun Series 9 Pro+ Shaver Philips BT9000 Beard Trimmer Suri 2.0 Electric Toothbrush Mdlondon Blow Hair Dryer

Group G (Air treatment) MeacoFan Sefte Air Circulator MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier Princess Smart Air Conditioner Dyson Hot + Cool HF1

Group H (Robo vacs) Roborock Saros 20 Dreame Matrix 10 Ultra Shark Matrix Plus Eufy Omni E28

Group I (Wearables) Apple Watch Ultra 3 Garmin Fenix 8 Pro Whoop Band Oura Ring 4

Group J (Drones) DJI Mavic 4 Pro DJI Flip Antigravity A1 Hoverair X1 Pro

Group K (Outdoor gadgets) Yeti Tundra Cooler Quechua Air Seconds 5.2 EcoFlow River 3 UPS Power Station Leatherman Arc

Group L (Cars) BMW iX3 Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Porsche Taycan

