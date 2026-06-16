Whoop vs Oura, Apple vs Garmin and lots more – T3 Tech Cup, 16 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see five polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

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Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

MeacoFan Sefte Air Circulator vs MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier

This marks the very first time our contest has pitted two products from the same brand against one another! The Meaco Sefte Air Circulator makes your old fan look like a museum artifact, with powerful propulsion and quiet operation.

The Meaco Arete One dehumidifier also includes air purification, and earned a prestigious five-star review when our team put it to the test.

Our verdict: I can't split these two and I'm not sure our readers will either. A draw.

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Princess Smart Air Conditioner vs Dyson Hot + Cool HF1

I can't see too much of a contest here. The Princess Smart Air Conditioner is very well regarded, and wowed our testing team with its icy cool blast of air.

But when you pit it against a juggernaut like the Dyson Hot + Cool HF1, it's hard to see any other winner.

Our verdict: Dyson, and I don't see it being close.

Shark Matrix Plus vs Eufy Omni E28

Another heavyweight battle in the robot vacuum arena. Both the Shark Matrix Plus and the Eufy Omni E28 offer impressive specs, making them two of the top picks in this sector.

There's not a lot to separate the two, which should make this a really interesting battle.

Our verdict: I can't separate the two.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Garmin Fenix 8 Pro

Speaking of heavyweight battles, this might be one of the most hotly contested ties in the group stage. On the one side, you've got the Apple Watch Ultra 3 – a third generation version of the most high-end Apple Watch.

On the other, the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro stands as one of its biggest, best and most popular competitors. It's garnered a substantial following, too.

Our verdict: My gut says the Apple fans mean the Watch Ultra 3 is a shoe-in, but I'm not convinced it'll be that clear cut.