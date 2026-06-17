BMW vs Rolls Royce, DJI vs DJI and much more – T3 Tech Cup, 17 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see four polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

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Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro vs DJI Flip

After the battle between Meaco and Meaco yesterday, we've got the second intra-company contest today. That pits the DJI Mavic 4 Pro and the DJI Flip, kicking off the battle of the drones.

Both earned five-star reviews when our tester got his hands on them, making them two of the top drones on the market right now. Still, there's a world of difference between them, including the price! The Mavic is a real pro-grade offering, while the Flip is more beginner-friendly.

Our verdict: The Mavic 4 Pro seems a safe bet, but neither deserves to lose here.

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Antigravity A1 vs Hoverair X1 Pro

Two more drones up next, and this one is set to be an equally interesting contest. Both the Antigravity A1 and the Hoverair X1 Pro snagged a commendable four-star review in our tests, placing them in a pretty good spot.

The Antigravity unit certainly seems to have the edge in terms of video performance, with up 8k recording and 360-degree capture.

Our verdict: On that camera spec alone, my vote goes to the Antigravity A1.

Yeti Tundra Cooler vs Quechua Air Seconds 5.2

This might be the first time in this competition where we've seen two drastically different products teed up against one another. The Yeti Tundra is a cooler designed to keep your food and drink cool on trips, while the Quechua Air Seconds 5.2 is the tent you might stay in when you get there.

It's tough to pit two drastically different products against each other in this way. The Quechua has a five-star review to its name, which does pip the Yeti, but that has a bigger fanbase.

Our verdict: Probably Yeti on fans alone, though that doesn't mean the Quechua isn't fully deserving.

BMW iX3 vs Rolls Royce Spectre Black Badge

Here is a real battle of two heavyweights. On the one hand, you've got the latest BMW iX3, complete with the brand's modern styling cues and electric vehicle platform.

On the other, the Rolls Royce Spectre given an extra boost as part of the Black Badge collection. That's a serious piece of engineering, and looks the business to boot.

Our verdict: The BMW is no slouch here, but it's a Rolls Royce. That should be enough for the crown.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

The groups are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)