iPhone vs Nothing, LG vs Panasonic and more – T3 Tech Cup, 20 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see four polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Nothing Phone 3

Kicking off your Saturday is really crucial tie for both sides. The iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Nothing Phone 3 both lost out in week one, meaning a win here is needed to turn their fortunes around.

It should be a good battle, too. The iPhone will have legions of fans and users around the world, but don't discredit Nothing too quickly. The brand is popular, and I could see an upset happening here.

Our verdict: I'll say iPhone, but not as convincingly as you might expect.

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LG G5 OLED vs Panasonic Z95A

In the first round of contests, the LG G5 OLED managed to snag a win, though not quite by the convincing margin I'd expected. Conversely, the Panasonic Z95A lost in fairly convincing fashion.

Both will be looking for three points here, in what could be a decider for the group.

Our verdict: I'm backing the LG.

Amazon Echo Show 11 vs Eufy S220 SoloCam

Here's an interesting tie. Heading into this, I'd have told you that the Amazon Echo Show 11 would earn a commanding victory, owing to its widespread popularity.

But the Eufy S220 SoloCam beat out the Ring Battery Video Doorbell in a shock victory first time out, and I wouldn't be surprised to see it prove us wrong again.

Our verdict: Hard to say. Head says Amazon, but Eufy has proven itself to be a tough competitor.

Braun Series 9 Pro+ vs Suri 2.0 electric toothbrush

It's a battle of the titans in Group F! Both the Braun Series 9 Pro+ and the Suri 2.0 electric toothbrush bagged three points last time out, meaning a win for either side should be enough to make it into the knockout rounds.

It should be an entertaining clash!

Our verdict: Comparing apples to oranges makes this even tougher. I'm expecting a tie, but I'll side with Suri if I had to go one way or the other.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 18 June) are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)