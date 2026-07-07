LG vs Oura, DJI vs Sony and more – T3 Tech Cup, 7 July

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see three polls to vote for your choice on today's game(s). You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

LG G5 OLED vs Oura Ring 4

Two products which have battled fiercely to get this far. Both are impressive in their respective categories, and now it simply comes down to which has more of a following.

Our verdict: I can't call this one.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro vs Sony Bravia 9 II

Another tight battle in the hunt for a quarter final place. The DJI topped its group, showing off just what a dominant force it is. After the exit of DJI Flip in the round of 32, all hopes rest on its shoulders.

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Still, the Sony Bravia 9 II is a solid contender, which should make this a close contest.

Our verdict: I'd wager that the DJI will take it.

Amazon Prime vs Leatherman Arc

Here's an interesting battle. Ahead of the contest, you'd have picked Amazon Prime without a second thought. But the Leatherman Arc has been steady and solid, with performances that make it a real dark horse.