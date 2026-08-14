Peak Design just made the kind of bag I never expected from Peak Design and I love it

Peak Design makes excellent functional gear, including camera and travel bags, but with its latest collection, the San Francisco-based brand is moving into a different territory altogether.

The new City Line is Peak Design’s attempt to rethink the everyday bag, with six new models built around lighter construction, simpler organisation and considerably cleaner styling.

According to the company, the idea behind City Line was to question whether an everyday bag really needs more features, or whether every feature would be better off earning its place.

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The resulting collection includes the City Backpack in 15L and 22L sizes, the City Tote 15L, City Sling 2L and the two City Crescent sizes.

Less bag, more city

The Crescent is arguably the clearest expression of that new approach.

My highlight of the collection, the City Crescent is a relaxed, curved crossbody option that feels much closer to a contemporary fashion accessory than the structured tech bags.

City Crescent (Image credit: Peak Design)

Peak Design says its ergonomic shape is designed to distribute weight naturally across your body, while the soft, flexible construction should make it comfortable for walking, commuting and generally spending all day moving around a city.

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There's quick-access pocketing and the company's deployable BagLev hook system, while the outer is constructed from its new weather-resistant 660D MonoShell fabric.

That MonoShell material is used throughout City Line alongside seam-reduced patterning, helping reduce weight while creating the much smoother exterior that distinguishes the range from Peak Design's more technical-looking bags.

The smaller City Sling is the cleaned-up (and smaller) version of the Travel Crossbody 3L, which recently made me rethink crossbody bags.

City Tote (Image credit: Peak Design)

The City Backpack is probably the most straightforward option in the collection, drawing on lessons from the company's travel bag line, including the Travel Backpack 45L and others.

Perhaps more surprisingly, Peak Design is having some fun with colour.

Alongside understated options are considerably more expressive finishes, including a vibrant Lapis blue, which feels like new territory for a company whose bags have traditionally leaned towards relatively restrained tones.

The City Line launched the collection on 4 August, and it's available now at Peak Design UK, Peak Design US, Peak Design EU and Peak Design AU. Prices from £60 / $70 / €70 / AU$140.