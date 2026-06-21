Looks like a deck of cards, but offers 70 titanium pocketable tools – this multitool set is on another level

Quick Summary TitanSnap is a modular multitool deck made up of five magnetic titanium cards that can be carried individually or stacked together. The system includes cards for daily tasks, outdoor adventures, fishing, tech fixes and emergency situations, with up to 100 tools available across the full set.

Gadget On has unveiled the TitanSnap, a multitool system that squeezes up to 100 functions into a stack of five magnetic titanium cards. This system does not cram everything onto a single tool, but instead TitanSnap splits its features across dedicated cards that can be carried separately or snapped together into a compact deck.

Each card is designed for a different purpose. The T1 Daily card focuses on everyday jobs such as opening packages, measuring and making quick repairs, while the Outdoor card adds features including a saw, fire starter and bottle opener. There are also Fishing, Tech and Emergency cards aimed at more specialist tasks.

The Tech card is perhaps the most unusual of the bunch. Alongside small repair tools, it can double as a phone stand, cable organiser and storage holder for SIM and TF cards. The Emergency card, includes items like a bandage cutter, signalling mirror and compass-style navigation aid.

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All five cards are made from CNC-machined TC4 titanium – meaning low weight, strength and corrosion resistance. Each one measures around 70 x 45mm, making it slightly smaller than a standard bank card and easy to slip into a pocket or bag. Built-in glow markers also help you find the tools in low-light conditions.

(Image credit: Gadget On)

A key part of the design is the magnetic stacking system. You can carry a single card, combine a few favourites or take the entire deck, depending on the task at hand. Unlike some modular multitools, the cards don't combine to form larger tools – each one is designed to function independently.